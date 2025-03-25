MediaAlpha, Inc. Appoints Keith Cramer as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth Initiatives

MediaAlpha appointed Keith Cramer as Chief Revenue Officer to enhance growth and partnerships within the insurance technology sector.

Quiver AI Summary

MediaAlpha, Inc. has appointed Keith Cramer as its Chief Revenue Officer, a new position designed to boost the company's growth. Cramer, who has been with MediaAlpha since 2014, previously held the role of Senior Vice President and has been instrumental in developing the Company’s Property & Casualty Insurance sector. His extensive industry experience and strategic insights are expected to drive growth and enhance partnerships, according to CEO Steve Yi. Cramer expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, looking forward to further opportunities for collaboration with the team and a commitment to delivering value to partners. MediaAlpha is recognized as a leading programmatic customer acquisition platform in the insurance industry, connecting carriers with consumers and generating significant advertising expenditures.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Keith Cramer as Chief Revenue Officer signifies a strategic move to accelerate growth in a newly created role.

Cramer's extensive experience and prior leadership at MediaAlpha highlight continuity and institutional knowledge that can drive further success.

The company generated nearly 119 million consumer referrals in 2024, indicating a strong market presence and effective programmatic customer acquisition strategy.

MediaAlpha's programmatic advertising technology powered $1.5 billion in spend for 2024, showcasing its robust financial performance and relevance in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) may indicate previous leadership inadequacies in driving growth.

The creation of a new senior role could imply that the company's current structure was insufficient for the anticipated growth challenges.

While announcing growth opportunities, the release does not provide specific metrics or plans to support this optimism, leaving questions about the viability of the expected growth.

FAQ

Who was appointed as MediaAlpha's Chief Revenue Officer?

Keith Cramer was appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of MediaAlpha.

What is the role of the new Chief Revenue Officer at MediaAlpha?

The Chief Revenue Officer's role is to accelerate MediaAlpha's next phase of growth.

How long has Keith Cramer been with MediaAlpha?

Keith Cramer has been with MediaAlpha since 2014, serving for over 11 years.

What impact has Keith Cramer had on MediaAlpha?

Cramer's leadership has been crucial in scaling the Property & Casualty Insurance vertical and enhancing partner relationships.

What is MediaAlpha known for in the insurance industry?

MediaAlpha is recognized as a leading programmatic customer acquisition platform in the insurance industry.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) ("MediaAlpha" or the "Company") announced the recent appointment of Keith Cramer as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a newly created role aimed at accelerating the Company’s next phase of growth.





Cramer is an experienced senior leader with significant technology and insurance industry experience. Since joining MediaAlpha in 2014, he has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Supply Partnerships and Head of Property & Casualty. His expertise and strategic vision have played a key role in scaling MediaAlpha’s Property & Casualty Insurance vertical, developing new marketplace solutions and fostering strong partner relationships.





“Over the last 11 years, Keith has been a trusted strategic partner in the Company’s evolution from a disruptive newcomer to a force within our industry,” said Steve Yi, Co-founder and CEO of MediaAlpha. “As we take on new opportunities and challenges, Keith’s leadership and deep familiarity with our business and industry will be critical in accelerating our growth, strengthening our partnerships, and preserving the unique culture that sets MediaAlpha apart.





“I am honored to step into this new role at such an important moment in MediaAlpha’s journey,” said Cramer. “As we enter this next phase of growth, I look forward to working even more closely with Steve and our talented team to unlock new opportunities while doubling down on our commitment to delivering exceptional value for our partners.”







About MediaAlpha







We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.5 billion in spend for 2024 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit





www.mediaalpha.com





.





Media Relations Contact:





PR@mediaalpha.com





