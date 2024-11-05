MediaAlpha falls -35.1%

MediaAlpha (MAX) is down -35.1%, or -$5.65 to $10.43.
- MediaAlpha falls -25.3%
- MediaAlpha Faces Potential FTC Legal Action
- MediaAlpha Reports Robust Q3 2024 Growth
- MediaAlpha sees Q4 revenue $ $275M- $295M, consensus $255.97M
- MediaAlpha reports Q17c EPS , consensus 12c
