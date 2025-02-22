MEDIAALPHA Earnings Preview: Recent $MAX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MEDIAALPHA ($MAX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $293,866,862 and earnings of $0.22 per share.

MEDIAALPHA Insider Trading Activity

MEDIAALPHA insiders have traded $MAX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE NONKO (See Remarks) sold 72,000 shares for an estimated $1,487,959

STEVEN YI (See Remarks) sold 72,000 shares for an estimated $1,487,750

MEDIAALPHA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of MEDIAALPHA stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

