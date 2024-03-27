Media Wary of AI

The media is positive about AI, but it’s also wary too as the charts below demonstrate. Once it became tangible in November of 2022 through the release of Chat GPT, red flags went up.

Using news tracking software, we measured the sentiment surrounding AI reporting. All totaled, the measurements took into account the sentiment in more than 160 million articles published by between June of 2021 to January 2024 by U.S. media outlets.

Key inferences:

The introduction of AI to the public at large in November 2022 produced a large change in how it was reported on: The percent of news stories that were neutral in tone fell from nearly 90% to less than 50%.

The dip in neutral sentiment was replaced by a sharp uptick in negative sentiment.

A tenable inference from this shift is that once AI was widely accessible with the launch of Chat GPT, reporters became more alarmed about the damage it could do. Notable also is that positive sentiment has grown too.

Sentiment has, for now, become entrenched with about 30% of reports positive, and 20% negative.

These measures of sentiment are increasingly accurate as the number of monthly articles concerning AI have increased from a few hundred those per month before its’ release to nearly 14 million a month.

The wariness might be attributable disagreement over the most basic fact of all. When queried, Chat GPT said it was was “publicly released by OpenAI in November 2020.” News sources, including technology standard-bearer TechCrunch put the date at November 22, 2022.

If Chat GPT is at odds with the sources it draws from, what other willful decisions is it making? Put this writer in the camp of negative sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.