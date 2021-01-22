Virtuoso Acquisition, a blank check company led by the co-founders of Connoisseur Media targeting a media business, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company had originally filed to raise $180 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Jeffrey Warshaw and CFO and Director Michael Driscoll, who co-founded Connoisseur Media and currently serve as CEO and CFO, respectively.



The SPAC plans to target media businesses in the Digital Marketing, Digital Platforms, Subscription, and Ad Tech sectors.



Virtuoso Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VOSOU. BTIG and Moelis & Company acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Media SPAC Virtuoso Acquisition prices upsized $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



