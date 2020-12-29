Virtuoso Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Connoisseur Media targeting a media business, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $180 million in an initial public offering.



The Westport, CT-based company plans to raise $180 million by offering 18 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Virtuoso Acquisition would command a market value of $225 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Jeffrey Warshaw and CFO and Director Michael Driscoll, who co-founded Connoisseur Media and currently serve as CEO and CFO, respectively. The company plans to target media businesses in the Digital Marketing, Digital Platforms, Subscription, and Ad Tech sectors, focusing on those with enterprise value between $650 million and $1.5 billion.



Virtuoso Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VOSOU. The company filed confidentially on October 2, 2020. BTIG and Moelis & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Media SPAC Virtuoso Acquisition files for a $180 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.