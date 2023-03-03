Media report that UAE considering leaving OPEC not true - source

Adds link to WSJ story

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - A media report that the United Arab Emirates is considering leaving OPEC is "far from the truth," a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the UAE is having an internal debate about leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

