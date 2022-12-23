US Markets
Media mogul Michael Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post- Axios

December 23, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the owner of Bloomberg News, is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones or the Washington Post, Axios reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Axios, citing the source, said Bloomberg would be interested in a potential acquisition of either companies, but Dow Jones would be a stronger target.

Dow Jones, owned by News Corp NWSA.O, publishes the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch.

In October, Rupert Murdoch had started a process that could reunite his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp FOXA.O, saying they would consider combining at his behest, nearly a decade after the companies split.

The proposal has met opposition from shareholders, saying a combination on its own would fail to realize the full value of News Corp.

Bloomberg wants to expand his media empire and sees Dow Jones as his ideal fit, but he would buy the Post if Jeff Bezos were interested in selling, Axios reported.

Bloomberg, the Washington Post and Dow Jones did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

