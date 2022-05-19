Media group Vivendi names new CFO and rejigs board structure

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA, the French media giant in which billionaire Vinvent Bollore's company has the biggest single stake, named Francois Laroze as its new chief financial officer and announced other changes to its board structure.

Laroze will remain chief financial officer of Vivendi's Havas division, it said.

"The entire Supervisory Board is very pleased to welcome new members to a renewed Management Board supporting Arnaud de Puyfontaine, its Chairman. It is also now able to count on an Executive Committee, bringing together a variety of talent and expertise from across the group," said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi.

