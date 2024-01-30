News & Insights

Media group Sky to cut 1,000 jobs this year - source

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 30, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

By Anchal Rana

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British media group Sky is planning to cut about 1,000 jobs across its business this year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, as it transitions to internet-based services from traditional satellite.

Sky, owned by U.S.-based Comcast CorpCMCSA.O, is reviewing its business structure to run parallel to TV customers' pivot to digital services and is betting on its products, Sky Stream and Sky Glass.

"Increasingly, customers are choosing Sky Glass and Sky Stream which don’t require specialist installation, and that has led us to change the number of roles we need to deliver our services,” a Sky spokesperson said.

The roles expected to be affected primarily will come from engineering teams, representing 4% of the group's total workforce.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Zainab Saifuddin Saifee; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

