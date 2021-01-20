Media group NENT books 900 mln SEK charge in Q4 due to pandemic

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT NENTb.ST said on Wednesday it would book an impairment charge of around 900 million crowns ($107.5 million) in the fourth quarter, relating to operations that the group is in the process of selling.

"The impairment reflects the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of productions during 2020, and mainly comprises goodwill arising from the original acquisition of the companies," it said in a statement.

Around 620 million crowns relate to NENT's non-scripted production, branded entertainment and events businesses, the planned sale of which the group announced in January 2020. The rest relate to the NENT Studios UK distribution business, the planned sale of which was announced in December.

($1 = 8.3699 Swedish crowns)

