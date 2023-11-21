Media group MBC expects IPO in coming months, says CEO

By Pesha Magid

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian media giant MBC Group plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming months, Chief Executive Sam Barnett said on Tuesday.

MBC plans to float 10% of its share capital on the Saudi Exchange, MBC said in a statement released earlier on Tuesday.

"We are not entirely sure on the timing of it," said Barnett. "I understand the process will roll out over the coming weeks, but I expect it to be in the coming months."

Barnett added that the share price would evolve over the book-building process but did not disclose any further detail.

The IPO was approved by the kingdom's Capital Market Authority (CMA) earlier on Tuesday. The authority did not specify an expected date for the IPO, but the approval is valid for only six months.

The company is split between state-owned Al Istedamah Holding with a 60% stake and the MBC founder and chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, who owns the other 40%. A senior government official previously confirmed that the Ministry of Finance owns Istedamah.

"The two respective shareholders will be diluted in proportion to their shareholdings," said Barnett. "Neither of them is selling any shares, this money is going into the company."

The IPO proceeds are expected to go towards repayment of outstanding debt, enhancing liquidity and investment in the company's online streaming platform Shahid as well as new initiatives.

Barnett said there has been interest from foreign institutional investors as well as local investors.

"I think what people find interesting is that we are a rather unique offering," he said.

There has been a flurry of Saudi IPOs in recent years as part of broader plans to deepen capital markets, grow the private sector and attract investment.

