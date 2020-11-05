VIV

Media group Lagardere denies disposals talks speculation

Contributor
Matthieu Roemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French media group Lagardere is not holding talks regarding potential disposals nor plans to change its governance structure, its boss said on Thursday after French media reports saying it was in talks over a sale of publishing group Hachette.

French media said Lagardere was in Hachette sale talks

Lagardere has become proxy battle between French billionaires

Third-quarter sales down by 38%

Adds details, background

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere LAGA.PA is not holding talks regarding potential disposals nor plans to change its governance structure, its boss said on Thursday after French media reports saying it was in talks over a sale of publishing group Hachette.

Lagardere, also home to Paris Match magazine and airport shops, has become the target of a proxy battle between some of France's top businessmen after activist fund Amber Capital attempted to shake up its governance.

New investors came on board, including Vincent Bollore, the billionaire who controls media group Vivendi VIV.PA, and LVMH chief and France's richest man, Bernard Arnault.

"There are no negotiations on any disposal of the group; no negotiations on any change of limited partnership currently," Arnaud Lagardere told analysts in a call.

"Obviously, we're having some discussions with all the shareholders because it is good governance."

Arnaud Lagardere declined to comment on recent reports in the French media, including newspaper Le Monde and news channel BFM TV, that it could consider selling Hachette to Vivendi and put an end to its "commandite", an unusual legal structure that gives him veto powers on many decisions.

Earlier on Thursday the company reported third-quarter sales down 38% at 1.19 billion euros ($1.4 billion), driven down by the freefall in activity at its airport shops in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Roemain Writing by Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Goodman)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV BOLL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters