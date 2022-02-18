Media conglomerate Vivendi considers raising offer for Lagardere

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA, in which billionaire Vincent Bollore has the biggest individual stake, is considering raising its cash offer for Paris Match magazine owner Lagardere LAGA.PA, the company said on Friday.

