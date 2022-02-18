Commodities
VIV

Media conglomerate Vivendi considers raising offer for Lagardere

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

French media conglomerate Vivendi, in which billionaire Vincent Bollore has the biggest individual stake, is considering raising its cash offer for Paris Match magazine owner Lagardere, the company said on Friday.

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA, in which billionaire Vincent Bollore has the biggest individual stake, is considering raising its cash offer for Paris Match magazine owner Lagardere LAGA.PA, the company said on Friday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman )

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV BOLL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular