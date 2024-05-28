Media Chinese International’s Upcoming Dividend

Media Chinese International Ltd (HK:0685) has released an update.

Media Chinese International Limited has declared an interim ordinary cash dividend of USD 0.0015 per share, which will be paid at the equivalent of HKD 0.01174 per share on July 9th, 2024. Shareholders must have transferred their shares to their securities account by June 20th, 2024, to qualify for the dividend, with a suspension period for transmission requests from June 14th to June 20th, 2024. This announcement marks a key development for investors following the company’s financial results for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

