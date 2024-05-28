News & Insights

Media Chinese International Reports Increased Losses

May 28, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Media Chinese International Ltd (HK:0685) has released an update.

Media Chinese International Ltd has reported a loss for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, with consolidated results indicating a loss of US$13,631,000 compared to a smaller loss of US$883,000 the previous year. The loss per share has significantly increased to US$0.76 from US$0.01. Additionally, the company faced a total comprehensive loss of US$23,329,000, substantially higher than the US$7,100,000 loss reported for 2023.

