News & Insights

Stocks

Media Chinese Completes Key Property Disposal

May 24, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Media Chinese International Ltd (HK:0685) has released an update.

Media Chinese International Limited has successfully completed a significant transaction involving the disposal of a property on May 24, 2024. The company, which is listed in both Hong Kong and Malaysia, has announced that the property is no longer under its ownership following the completion of the deal. This move marks a noteworthy change in the company’s asset portfolio.

For further insights into HK:0685 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.