Media Chinese Completes Key Property Disposal

Media Chinese International Limited has successfully completed a significant transaction involving the disposal of a property on May 24, 2024. The company, which is listed in both Hong Kong and Malaysia, has announced that the property is no longer under its ownership following the completion of the deal. This move marks a noteworthy change in the company’s asset portfolio.

