Advancit Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting media and technology, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.



The Armonk, NY-based company plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Advancit Acquisition I will command a market value of $438 million.



The company is led by Chairman Jonathan Miller, who has served as CEO of Integrated Media Company since 2018; CEO and Director Randy Freer, who founded the Freer Company in May 2020 and previously served as CEO of Hulu; and President and Director Jason Ostheimer, who has served as Co-Founder and Partner at Advancit Capital since 2011. Advancit Acquisition I intends to pursue a target that will benefit from management’s unique experience in the media and technology sectors, with a primary focus on North American and European Markets.



Advancit Acquisition I was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AACOU. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Media and technology SPAC Advancit Acquisition I files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

