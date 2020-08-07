Vistas Media Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the media and entertainment industry, raised $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO Jacob Cherian, the former CEO of I-AM Capital Acquisition (acquired Simplicity Esports and Gaming in November 2018; trading under the ticker WINR), and CFO Nagarajan Venkatesan.



Vistas Media Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VMACU. I-Bankers Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Media and entertainment SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition prices $100 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

