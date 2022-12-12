Media and Biotech: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street declined as a stronger-than-expected November report on producer prices aggravated fears about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.75% and DIA shed 0.91%, while QQQ moved 0.64% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

PBS : Volume 10.67 Times Average

This media ETF was in the spotlight as around 80,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 9,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as PBS gained 0.6% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of improving consumer sentiment that would lead to higher spending and have a big impact on media ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. PBS has climbed 2.3% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

FBT : Volume 3.21 Times Average

This biotech ETF was under the microscope as nearly 114,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 37,000 shares and came as FBT lost 1.8% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on risk-off trading. FBT has gained 7.2% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

