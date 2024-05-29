Medi Lifestyle Limited Concludes Smooth AGM

Medi Lifestyle Limited (SG:Z4D) has released an update.

Medi Lifestyle Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, chaired by Executive Chairman Herry Pudjianto, with a full quorum and all directors present except one. The meeting involved the voting on eight resolutions, using a single voting slip for efficiency, and utilized an Independent Scrutineer and a Polling Agent to oversee the process. Despite no pre-meeting questions from shareholders, the Chairman opened the floor for discussions during the AGM, which then proceeded without any raised queries.

