Medi Lifestyle Explores Agricultural Trading

May 29, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Medi Lifestyle Limited (SG:Z4D) has released an update.

Medi Lifestyle Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on April 30, 2024, where the primary agenda was to seek shareholder approval for diversifying the company’s business into the trading of agricultural commodities and related goods. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Herry Pudjianto, confirmed the presence of a quorum and proceeded without any questions from shareholders regarding the new business resolution, which was detailed in their circular dated April 15, 2024.

