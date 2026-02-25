Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX:MDP) Price Target Increased by 11.09% to 7.03

The average one-year price target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX:MDP) has been revised to $7.03 / share. This is an increase of 11.09% from the prior estimate of $6.32 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.61 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 141.42% from the latest reported closing price of $2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medexus Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDP is 0.06%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 125K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDP by 23.11% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

