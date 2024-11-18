Medexus Pharmaceuticals Secures Deal for Trecondyv in Canada

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:MDP) has released an update.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals has successfully concluded negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance to make Trecondyv, a treosulfan injection, accessible through public drug programs in Canada. This milestone reflects the high demand for Trecondyv in the country and strengthens its market potential. The decision now awaits final approval for public reimbursement by government organizations.

