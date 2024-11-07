News & Insights

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

November 07, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:MDP) has released an update.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals reported a revenue of $26.3 million for fiscal Q2 2025, with a notable increase in net income to $0.1 million, despite a decline in overall sales. The company’s financial discipline and improvements in manufacturing processes contributed to a rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $6.0 million, showcasing Medexus’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position.

