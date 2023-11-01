Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) Price Target Increased by 8.29% to 3.16

The average one-year price target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MEDXF) has been revised to 3.16 / share. This is an increase of 8.29% from the prior estimate of 2.92 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.59 to a high of 4.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.05% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medexus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDXF is 0.07%, an increase of 12,389.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.11% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 25K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.