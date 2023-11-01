News & Insights

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) Price Target Increased by 8.29% to 3.16

November 01, 2023 — 12:14 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MEDXF) has been revised to 3.16 / share. This is an increase of 8.29% from the prior estimate of 2.92 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.59 to a high of 4.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.05% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medexus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDXF is 0.07%, an increase of 12,389.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.11% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEDXF / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Held by Institutions

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 25K shares.

