MedAvail Holdings Continues To Ascend

(RTTNews) - MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) shares are gaining more than 68 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a rally since the retail pharma company announced the closing of 37.6 million common shares in private placement on Tuesday.

Currently, shares are at $2.38, up 68.79 percent from the previous close of $1.41 on a volume of 103,228,910. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.78-$14.59 on average volume of 1,460,185.

