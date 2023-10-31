Medartis Holding (SIX:MED) Price Target Increased by 12.70% to 103.80

The average one-year price target for Medartis Holding (SIX:MED) has been revised to 103.80 / share. This is an increase of 12.70% from the prior estimate of 92.11 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.20 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.37% from the latest reported closing price of 71.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medartis Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MED is 0.03%, an increase of 19.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.50% to 144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 43.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 26.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MED by 18.77% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 43.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 27.22% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MED by 14.67% over the last quarter.

