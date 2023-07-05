Medartis Holding (SIX:MED) Price Target Decreased by 7.45% to 112.34

The average one-year price target for Medartis Holding (SIX:MED) has been revised to 112.34 / share. This is an decrease of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 121.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.63 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.22% from the latest reported closing price of 73.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medartis Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MED is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 18.20% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MED by 4.44% over the last quarter.

