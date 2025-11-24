Markets

Medartis CFO Dirk Kirsten To Leave In 2026; Appoints Peter Hackel As Successor

November 24, 2025 — 02:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Medartis Holding AG (MDRSF, MED.SW), a orthopaedic company, on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Dirk Kirsten plans to leave the company to pursue new projects and responsibilities in the second half of 2026. The company has appointed Peter Hackel as CFO effective from January 1, 2026.

The company said that the leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for the company as it builds on recent acquisitions in arthroplasty at KeriMedical, Geneva, and value implants at NeoOrtho, Curitiba.

Peter Hackel has gained experience in corporations, spanning technology sectors and is a member of the board of directors and audit committee at Georg Fischer.

CFO Dirk Kirsten, who has served as an executive member since 2021, has decided to leave the company in order to take over new projects and responsibilities in the second half 2026.

On Friday, Medartis Holding closed trading 1.04% lesser at CHF 76.20 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

