Medallion Metals Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Medallion Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find this development promising for Medallion’s future growth prospects.

