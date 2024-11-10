Medallion Metals Inches Forward with Ravensthorpe Approval

Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Medallion Metals Ltd has moved a step closer to developing its Ravensthorpe Gold Project by referring it for environmental approval under the EPBC Act. This approval is crucial for the project’s advancement, given the already advanced status of permitting under Western Australian legislation. The outcome will significantly impact the project’s timeline, with clarity expected by the end of 2024.

