Medallion Metals Eyes Growth with Strategic Acquisition

October 29, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Medallion Metals Ltd has entered into an exclusivity agreement with IGO Ltd to potentially acquire the Cosmic Boy Process Plant at the Forrestania Nickel Operation, aiming to accelerate production while minimizing costs and risks. The company is also progressing with a 15,000-meter drill program at its Ravensthorpe Gold Project, which could lead to near-term production. A recent $5 million placement has bolstered Medallion’s financial position, supporting its strategic growth initiatives.

