Medallion Metals Announces New Share Issue

December 05, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Medallion Metals Ltd is set to issue over 1.4 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a new development on the ASX. This move, scheduled for December 9, 2024, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial standing. Investors might find this expansion intriguing as it could influence the company’s market position and stock performance.

