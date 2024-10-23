News & Insights

Medallion Metals Announces Annual General Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Medallion Metals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on 25 November 2024 in West Perth, with voting options available online or via multiple other channels. Shareholders are advised to review the Notice of Meeting on the company’s website and submit proxy voting instructions by 23 November 2024. This meeting is a crucial opportunity for shareholders to influence the company’s future direction.

