Medallion Financial Perpetual Preferred Stock Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F (Symbol: MBNKP) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $23.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.84% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MBNKP was trading at a 2.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.49% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MBNKP shares, versus MFIN:

Below is a dividend history chart for MBNKP, showing historical dividend payments on Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F:

In Wednesday trading, Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F (Symbol: MBNKP) is currently down about 3.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFIN) are down about 1.9%.

