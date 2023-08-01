Medallion Financial (MFIN) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.41% from the latest reported closing price of 9.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medallion Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIN is 0.09%, an increase of 110.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 5,254K shares. The put/call ratio of MFIN is 6.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 5.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 270K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 13.44% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medallion Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

