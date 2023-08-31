Medallion Financial (MFIN) Price Target Increased by 15.00% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been revised to 11.73 / share. This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from the latest reported closing price of 8.28 / share.

Medallion Financial Declares $0.08 Dividend

On July 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $8.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.50%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 14.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.78 (n=154).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medallion Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIN is 0.10%, an increase of 14.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 5,087K shares. The put/call ratio of MFIN is 8.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 866K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 5.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 285K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 328.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 236K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 48.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 71.05% over the last quarter.

Medallion Financial Background Information

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

