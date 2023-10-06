Medallion Financial (FRA:MD5) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 11.49

The average one-year price target for Medallion Financial (FRA:MD5) has been revised to 11.49 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 10.76 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.90 to a high of 13.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.44% from the latest reported closing price of 6.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medallion Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD5 is 0.10%, an increase of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 5,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 866K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD5 by 5.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 285K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD5 by 328.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD5 by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 236K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 48.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD5 by 71.05% over the last quarter.

