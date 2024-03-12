Medallion Financial Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for MBNKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F:
In Tuesday trading, Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F (Symbol: MBNKP) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFIN) are up about 0.6%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: CBSH Insider Buying
Funds Holding WSG
RAAC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.