MEDALLION FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $MFIN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MEDALLION FINANCIAL ($MFIN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $54,730,650 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

MEDALLION FINANCIAL insiders have traded $MFIN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY N. CUTRONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 5,500 shares for an estimated $41,345 and 0 sales.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of MEDALLION FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

