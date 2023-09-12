Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/14/23, Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F (Symbol: MBNKP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of MBNKP's recent share price of $23.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.09%, so look for shares of MBNKP to trade 2.09% lower — all else being equal — when MBNKP shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.33%, which compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBNKP shares, versus MFIN:

Below is a dividend history chart for MBNKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F:

In Tuesday trading, Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F (Symbol: MBNKP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFIN) are up about 2.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.