Medallion Financial Corp. to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 30, 2025

Medallion Financial Corp. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call on July 31.

Quiver AI Summary

Medallion Financial Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, after market close on July 30, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, with a live webcast available on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible until August 7, 2025. Medallion Financial, which operates in various consumer and commercial finance sectors and partners with fintech firms, is based in New York City, with its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial results demonstrates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership.

Access to live and replay options for the conference call and webcast enhances shareholder accessibility to information.

Indicates growth in diverse lending sectors such as consumer loans and mezzanine loans, showcasing the company's business expansion and adaptability.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate that there are pressing financial concerns which the company needs to address, potentially raising worries among investors.

FAQ

When will Medallion Financial Corp. report its Q2 2025 earnings?

Medallion Financial Corp. will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the Medallion Financialearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-0504 or through the live webcast link on the company’s IR website.

What is the date and time of the Medallion Financialearnings call

Theearnings callwill take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Will there be a replay of theearnings conference call

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available until August 7, 2025, using the dial-in number (412) 317-6671.

What industries does Medallion Financial serve?

Medallion Financial serves industries including recreation, home improvement, and offers loans through fintech strategic partners.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MFIN Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MFIN Data Alerts

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $MFIN stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.









Live Conference Call and Webcast









A conference call to discuss these financial results will be held as follows:









Date



: Thursday, July 31, 2025



: Thursday, July 31, 2025





Time



: 9:00 a.m. ET



: 9:00 a.m. ET





Dial-in number



: (412) 317-0504



: (412) 317-0504





Live





webcast



:



Link to Webcast of 2Q25 Earnings Call

















A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the





Company’s IR website





.













Replay Information









The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, August 7, 2025.









Dial-in number



: (412) 317-6671



: (412) 317-6671





Passcode



: 10201134















Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the





Company's IR website





.







About Medallion Financial Corp.







Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries, and loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit



www.medallion.com



.









Contacts:









Medallion Financial Corp.





212-328-2176







InvestorRelations@medallion.com







Investor Relations





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati







lcati@theequitygroup.com







(212) 836-9611





Val Ferraro







vferraro@theequitygroup.com







(212) 836-9633



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.