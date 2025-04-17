Medallion Financial Corp. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on April 30, Conference Call Scheduled for May 1

Medallion Financial Corp. will report Q1 2025 results on April 30, with a conference call on May 1.

Medallion Financial Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, after market close on April 30, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, with participation options provided for both U.S. and international callers. A live audio webcast will also be available on the company's Investor Relations website, with replay options for both the webcast and conference call accessible until May 8, 2025. Additionally, the company is arranging individual meetings with institutional investors to strengthen relationships following theearnings call Medallion Financial Corp. specializes in originating and servicing loans across various consumer and commercial sectors, including recreation and home improvement industries.

Medallion Financial Corp. will report its quarterly results on April 30, 2025, which can provide transparency and keep investors informed about the company's performance.

A conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for May 1, 2025, allowing for direct communication between management and investors, which may enhance investor relations.

The company is proactively hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts to strengthen relations with institutional investors, indicating a commitment to investor engagement.

The press release does not provide any financial results or insights prior to the scheduled report date, which may raise concerns about transparency and the company's performance leading up to the announcement.



The emphasis on scheduling individual meetings for institutional investors could suggest that the company is focusing more on investor relations rather than addressing underlying operational issues.



The lack of discussion about regulatory or market challenges faced by the company may indicate potential weaknesses that are not being openly communicated to investors.

When will Medallion Financial report its Q1 2025 results?

Medallion Financial will report its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on April 30, 2025.

How can I participate in the Q1 2025earnings conference call

The conference call will be held on May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Dial-in numbers are provided in the announcement.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

The webcast replay will be available on the Company's IR website until the next quarter’s results are announced.

How can I schedule an individual meeting with Medallion Financial management?

Interested parties can schedule a meeting by contacting investorrelations@medallion.com or calling (212) 328-2176.

What industries does Medallion Financial serve?

Medallion Financial serves industries such as recreation and home improvement, offering various consumer loan products.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.







CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION







A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning, May 1, 2025.









How to Participate













Date



: Thursday, May 1, 2025



: Thursday, May 1, 2025





Time



: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time



: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time





U.S. dial-in number



: (833) 816-1412



: (833) 816-1412





International dial-in number



: (412) 317-0504



: (412) 317-0504





Live webcast



:



Link to Webcast of 1Q25 Earnings Call

















A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the





Company’s IR website





.









Replay Information









The webcast replay will be available at the





Company's IR website





until the next quarter’s results are announced.





The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, May 8.









U.S. dial-in number



: (844) 512-2921



: (844) 512-2921





International dial-in number



: (412) 317-6671



: (412) 317-6671





Passcode



: 1019 8552













INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION







To increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after itsearnings conference call If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact



investorrelations@medallion.com



or (212) 328-2176.







About Medallion Financial Corp.







Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries, and loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit



www.medallion.com



.









Company Contact:









Investor Relations





212-328-2176







InvestorRelations@medallion.com





