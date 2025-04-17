Medallion Financial Corp. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on April 30, Conference Call Scheduled for May 1

Medallion Financial Corp. will report Q1 2025 results on April 30, with a conference call on May 1.
Medallion Financial Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, after market close on April 30, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Medallion Financial Corp. specializes in originating and servicing loans across various consumer and commercial sectors, including recreation and home improvement industries.
- Medallion Financial Corp. will report its quarterly results on April 30, 2025, which can provide transparency and keep investors informed about the company's performance.
- A conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for May 1, 2025, allowing for direct communication between management and investors, which may enhance investor relations.
- The company is proactively hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts to strengthen relations with institutional investors, indicating a commitment to investor engagement.
- The press release does not provide any financial results or insights prior to the scheduled report date, which may raise concerns about transparency and the company's performance leading up to the announcement.
- The emphasis on scheduling individual meetings for institutional investors could suggest that the company is focusing more on investor relations rather than addressing underlying operational issues.
- The lack of discussion about regulatory or market challenges faced by the company may indicate potential weaknesses that are not being openly communicated to investors.
When will Medallion Financial report its Q1 2025 results?
Medallion Financial will report its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on April 30, 2025.
How can I participate in the Q1 2025earnings conference call
The conference call will be held on May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Dial-in numbers are provided in the announcement.
Where can I find the replay of theearnings call
The webcast replay will be available on the Company's IR website until the next quarter’s results are announced.
How can I schedule an individual meeting with Medallion Financial management?
Interested parties can schedule a meeting by contacting investorrelations@medallion.com or calling (212) 328-2176.
What industries does Medallion Financial serve?
Medallion Financial serves industries such as recreation and home improvement, offering various consumer loan products.
$MFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $MFIN stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 184,172 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,729,375
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 93,432 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $877,326
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 70,460 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $661,619
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 55,639 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $522,450
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 45,084 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,338
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 35,917 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $337,260
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 29,535 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,333
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning, May 1, 2025.
Date
: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Time
: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
U.S. dial-in number
: (833) 816-1412
International dial-in number
: (412) 317-0504
Live webcast
:
Link to Webcast of 1Q25 Earnings Call
A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the
Company’s IR website
.
The webcast replay will be available at the
Company's IR website
until the next quarter’s results are announced.
The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, May 8.
U.S. dial-in number
: (844) 512-2921
International dial-in number
: (412) 317-6671
Passcode
: 1019 8552
To increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after itsearnings conference call If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact
investorrelations@medallion.com
or (212) 328-2176.
About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries, and loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit
www.medallion.com
.
Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com
