Medallion Bank Names Justin Haley CEO To Succeed Donald Poulton

(RTTNews) - FDIC-insured lender Medallion Bank (MBNKO) announced on Friday that it named President Justin Haley as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, succeeding Donald Poulton, who will retire on June 30.

The Bank said Poulton will join the bank's board as Chair of the risk committee.

Haley was promoted to President in January and has been with Medallion Bank since 2011, most recently overseeing day-to-day operations and business development.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Medallion Bank closed Thursday's trading 0.13 percent higher at $25.92.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.