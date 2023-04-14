Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.88%, the lowest has been 3.64%, and the highest has been 35.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.28 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medalist Diversified REIT. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDRR is 0.00%, a decrease of 45.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.35% to 1,851K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medalist Diversified REIT is $1.28. The forecasts range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents an increase of 55.49% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,043K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRR by 21.00% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 26K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 44K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company's strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate.

