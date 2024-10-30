News & Insights

MedAdvisor Limited Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Advances

October 30, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

MedAdvisor Limited (AU:MDR) has released an update.

MedAdvisor Limited has reported a 3.5% increase in operating revenue for the first quarter of FY25, reaching $26.3 million, bolstered by growth in the US market’s pharmaceutical programs. Despite a slight dip in gross profit due to product mix changes, the company remains optimistic about its self-funded Transformation 360 initiative, aimed at reducing costs and boosting innovation. MedAdvisor has also refinanced its debt facility at a lower interest rate, with expectations of a solid revenue pipeline ahead.

