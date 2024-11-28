MedAdvisor Limited Issues New Shares on ASX

MedAdvisor Limited (AU:MDR) has released an update.

MedAdvisor Limited has announced a new issuance of 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MDR. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to motivate and retain talent.

