MedAdvisor Limited Director Expands Options Holdings

November 18, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

MedAdvisor Limited (AU:MDR) has released an update.

MedAdvisor Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Richard Ratliff, who acquired 760,059 unlisted options. These options include a mix of exercisable options at no cost and others at $0.54, with expiry dates ranging from 2029 to 2034. This move, approved during the company’s AGM, reflects strategic shifts in leadership investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

