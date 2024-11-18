MedAdvisor Limited Director Expands Options Holdings

MedAdvisor Limited (AU:MDR) has released an update.

MedAdvisor Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Richard Ratliff, who acquired 760,059 unlisted options. These options include a mix of exercisable options at no cost and others at $0.54, with expiry dates ranging from 2029 to 2034. This move, approved during the company’s AGM, reflects strategic shifts in leadership investments.

