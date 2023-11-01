Medacta Group (SIX:MOVE) Price Target Increased by 5.71% to 136.15

The average one-year price target for Medacta Group (SIX:MOVE) has been revised to 136.15 / share. This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior estimate of 128.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.13 to a high of 161.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.80% from the latest reported closing price of 101.00 / share.

Medacta Group Maintains 0.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medacta Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVE is 0.16%, an increase of 22.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.80% to 891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 277K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 17.79% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 142K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 52.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 22.24% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 86K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 25.64% over the last quarter.

